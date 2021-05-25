School board talks budget and capital outlay

LeGrand

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is looking to work on the Scotland High auditorium with money from the upcoming fiscal year.

During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole planning meeting, the board discussed the Liaison Committee meeting between board members and county commissioners withy regards to the budget.

“We met as a liaison committee and we were split on the actual amount to get started with, however, after we brought it back to our board tonight we voted, so we can keep things rolling for our county, to go ahead with the $10,044,00 that’s our amount which has been our amount for about two or three years,” Board Chair Rick Singletary told WLNC. “We had reached an agreement from our board as far as the liaison committee that it would be $10,150,000 but we’re going to give and settle for $10,044,000.

“We’re going to ask Mr. Combs and Mr. Patterson to get together with the state department and come up with an amount that should actually be what the formula calls for,” he added. “But we did ask for a little bit more in our capital outlay to help us to the major project of the auditorium at Scotland High School.”

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand presented the estimated budget to the board, which added not only the money from the county but also the money from grants and other forms of revenue.

“Overall, we stayed in line with where we were last year — with the exception of capital outlay,” LeGrand said. “There is definitely a need there that we need to ask for and figure out a way to address.”

The district has begun planning how to use the estimated budget of $10,044,000 — $1,310,610 of which will be going to capital projects in the school district. Some of the projects include covered walkways and awnings at Laurel Hill, a 32-space parking lot at Sycamore Lane Elementary and Primary, painting at all locations plus more.

Fixing the auditorium

“As you look at our capital outlay we do have a large need this year,” LeGrand said. “A large amount of our budget is the auditorium work that is needed at Scotland High school … currently that auditorium is not in use because we deemed it unsafe.”

The auditorium will need asbestos abatement costing an estimated $60,000 along with ceiling and light repairs that are estimated at $650,000.

“I think if we look at what we’re asking I don’t think we’re asking too much,” Singletary said. “The capital outlay is a community issue, really. A prime example of that is to know that normally we have a dance recital at Scotland High School that is packed out and they were unable to do that. I’m talking about our county people, for the most part, our citizens, so they had to go to Hamlet to the Cole Auditorium.”

It was brought up that not fixing the auditorium it would cost the school system revenue in the long run. LeGrand added there is also no place for students to perform in the schools as well as the arts programs are continuing to be pushed so not only would it be a loss for the community but the students as well.

No action was taken at the time of the meeting.

