LONG WALK AHEAD

LAURINBURG — Elizabeth McLucas will leave to take a walk with her son, Jacob, on Saturday — but it’s not just a stroll through the neighborhood. The walk will cover 165 miles and the better part of four weeks. It’s a walk that has been in the planning stages for a year.

Mom and son will be tackling the southern portion of the Appalachian Trail.

“Last year, we went out west for a three-week tour,” McLucas said. “On the way back home, Jacob said he wanted to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail — so we started to do a lot of research.”

She and Jacob watched a lot of YouTube videos, read books and tried to find any information they could on how to take on such a monumental task.

“It seems that most people who try to hike the Appalachian Trail want to do the entire distance, which would take a good six months,” McLucas explained. “Between my job and his schooling, that just isn’t feasible.”

So it was decided the pair would take on just the segment between Springer Mountain in the Chattahoochee National Forest of Georgia and Fontana Dam near the Little Tennessee River in North Carolina.

McLucas said she and her son have completed other hikes, but they were drastically shorter. This one, she added, will be an entirely different thing.

“Yeah, this is a bit different because of the duration,” she said. “But Jacob is very adventurous and this doesn’t seem to phase him at all.”

Jacob, a rising sixth-grader at Spring Hill Middle School, is an active pre-teen. He plays travel baseball for Next Level/JG out of Pembroke; he is a Taekwondo red belt at Morrison Martial Arts Academy; and he rarely turns down a chance to camp or zip-line with his brother and friends.

His brother, Ethan, is a twin — and Ethan has no interest whatsoever in joining Jacob and his mom on this adventure.

“Nope, he wants no part of this,” McLucas said.

So on Saturday, McLucas and Jacob will leave Laurinburg when they are taken for one final night’s stay before stepping out on the Appalachian Trail at its southern terminus — at the top of Springer Mountain near Elijay, Georgia.

McLucas said they will carry their tent, clothing, cooking supplies and food with them. She added they will come off the trail every three or four days to restock.

They have also already registered their hike with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which approved their “section hike.”

But while every possible thing has been researched and planned for, there remains one big concern: the wildlife.

“I’m not so worried about bears, but I am worried about snakes,” she said. “It’s hot now and they are out looking for water.

“We will need to really be aware of the wildlife, especially snakes,” she added.

The 165-mile trek, McLucas said, will mean different things for she and her son.

“This might be something greater for him — I’m not sure what that might be,” she explained. “But for me, it’s a test of my abilities, so it has a deeper meaning.”

Once the “section hike” on the Appalachian Trail is completed in June … what might be next?

“I’m not really sure,” McLucas said. “We’ll see how this goes, and perhaps we will want to take another ‘section hike’ to go further on the Appalachian Trail in the fall or next year.”

But first, 165 miles awaits.

