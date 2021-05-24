Courtesy photo

Amy Inniss and Ann Steinbrink of the Pilot Club of Laurinburg presented a check to Sheriff Ralph Kersey recently to buy more units for Project Life Saver. This project’s purpose is to locate someone who may be lost because of Alzheimer’s or dementia-related circumstances or even to find a child that has wandered from its home. Pilot International and local clubs are committed to be of service to those who have specific needs and to live by by their motto of “Do More, Care More, Be More.”