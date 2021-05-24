Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department Saturday that their vehicle was broken into. Nothing was taken and the vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had taken two brown pitbulls from their residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons cut the tires on their vehicle causing $160 in damages.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A 26-year-old Fayetteville resident was shot in the leg on Sunday while driving in the area of Woodlawn Street. The victim refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 30, of Carver Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Richmond County. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Markus McKnight, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday for fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license is revoked and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Aubrey Lawrence, 36, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for a domestic assault warrant. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tabitha Tyson, 42, of Ashley Drive was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Altahnayjah Spearman, 23, of Corona Avenue was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Gibson, 25, of Biggs Street was arrested Saturday on arrest warrants out of Scotland and Richmond counties. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Deasia Patterson, 24, of Turnpike Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $750 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 60, of South Main Street was arrested Saturday on warrants for communicating threats and disorderly conduct. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mazani Stubbs, 23, of Geneva Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Moore County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carolina Saavedra-Regino, 20, of Kiser Road was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Sampson, 52, of East Covington Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $500 bond.