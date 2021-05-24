Twelve scouts presented their Eagle badge

LAURINBURG —Twelve young men were given the title of Eagle Scout on Sunday and BSA Troop 420 Committee Chairman David Harling said it was the largest Eagle Scout ceremony ever held in the community and possibly even the state.

The ceremony was held at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church and there were approximately 200 people in attendance.

“Over the past 15 months, everyone around the world has been touched by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Harling. “Boy Scout Troop 420 and its scouts are among the many organizations whose programs have been affected.”

Harling also said the Eagle scouts honored on Sunday completed their Eagle requirements just prior to the pandemic or during the pandemic months.

“On Sunday, we celebrated their achievements together as one great day of celebration,” said Harling.

The awarding of the Eagle badge is an important and serious occasion, according to Harling, and it is the climax and the goal for which a Scout works for many years.

“It is an occasion for pride and joy, and a time for serious contemplation,” Harling said. “It is the culmination of the efforts of friends, family and the various leaders of this troop.”

According to Harling, the Eagle is the highest recognition that scouting offers to scouts.

“It is the last major step in the advancement program,” said Harling. “The wearer of the Eagle award is the epitome of scouting’s best efforts and beliefs.”

Harling continued by saying that the appeal of the majestic eagle has been felt by every great people from prehistoric times to the present day.

“To the Egyptians, the eagle was the messenger of the gods and the sun, a symbol of eternal life,” Harling said. “To the Romans, he was the carrier of Jupiter’s thunderbolts and a sign of power. To American Indians, he stood as the incentive to valor and the pledge of victory.

“For us today, the eagle is the living symbol of all courageous and freedom-aspiring Americans,” Harling continued. “When the Eagle Scout badge was designed in 1912, it was decided that a small silver eagle would be suspended from a tricolor ribbon of red, white and blue. So it remains today.”

The complete ceremony can be viewed on the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.

“These scouts have many different talents and skills,” said Harling. “Their backgrounds and interests are very diverse. Five of the 12 are leaving for college in the fall with great ambitions for their future.

“The newest Eagle scouts of Troop 420 are well prepared to tackle the next goals of their lives,” Harling added. “Each has lived with a goal of being an Eagle scout for more than six years. The leadership and planning skills will give them the tools necessary to continue to accept high goals and achieve them. The experience of being a scout builds character to become a great citizen.”

Harling also said the scouting program currently has openings for boys ages 7 to 16. Anyone interested in joining can contact him or the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church at 910-276- 0831.

