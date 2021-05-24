Clerk of Courts warns against scam

LAURINBURG — Scams are becoming more and more common, but one that has popped up is telling someone a warrant is going to go out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

“This one seems to be very common in North Carolina right now,” said Scotland County Clerk of Courts Philip McRae. “These people will call and say ‘you missed jury duty and we’re going to but a bench warrant out on you but if you pay this much we won’t arrest you,’ and they’ll use people like a judge or the sheriff’s name to make it seem more real.”

McRae added the scammers will also typically either ask for the money in gift cards or ask for access to the person’s bank account.

“The court system will never call you on the phone and threaten to arrest you,” McRae said. “If you did miss jury duty we wouldn’t call you, we’d send you a letter to have you come to meet with a judge and explain why you missed jury duty or we might send a uniformed officer to your house to give you the letter. But we would never call and ask for money.”

Anyone who gets a phone call like this, even if you don’t give the scammer any money, is urged to contact local law enforcement to report it so that the word can get out that it’s happening as well as there is a record being kept about it.

“You cannot be nice to these types of people,” McRae said. “When they call just say sorry and hang up because if you’re polite they will try and exploit that because they see that as a defect. So just say sorry and hang up … these are the worst kind of people who are praying on law-abiding citizens and are trying to get their personal information.”

If you have been scammed or someone has attempted to scam you contact either the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

