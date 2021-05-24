Eligible families can sign up for broadband discounts

LAURINBURG — According to the FCC, more than 1 million households have successfully signed-up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit since enrollment began on May 12. Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that the level of demand for the Benefit reflected the challenges that consumers are facing during these unprecedented times.

“The high demand we’ve seen for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program demonstrates what many of us already knew to be true – too many families are struggling to get online, even in 2021,” acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said recently. “Help is here. As an agency, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on reaching as many communities as possible, so they can get the support they need.”

That overwhelming need is evident in Scotland County, as well.

Just recently, Church Community Services in Laurinburg announced it is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Essentially, any child eligible for free lunch is also eligible for this benefit,” said Denise Riggins, coordinator of Church Community Services of Scotland County, “It’s very simple to sign up for.”

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

— Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

— Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

— Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

— Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

— Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Eligible households can still enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

