Severe heat on the way

LAURINBURG — The summer heat is hitting Scotland County a bit earlier than normal.

Next week, the weather will be in the 90s, which is unusual for this time of year according to James Danco, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“This weather is definitely not normal for this time of year,” Danco said. “Average in that area is usually the mid-80s, so we’re forecasting it to be roughly 10 to 15 degrees above normal.”

While the weather can change very quickly, Danco added it doesn’t look like the area will drop back down to its normal temperatures.

“Our forecast only goes out about a week in advance, but it certainly doesn’t look like the heat will be going away,” Danco said. “There is a cold front coming down from the north that could bring some relief, but that’s still in question right now if it could come as far south as Scotland County.”

As the weather jumps up the scales, the Scotland County Health Department is reminding residents to watch for signs of heat illness.

“On average there are 675 deaths from extreme heat events that occur each year in the United States,” said Public Health Educator and Heat Prevention Specialist Kathie Cox. “So who needs special care? The elderly, people with chronic conditions, people with special needs, infants and children, the homeless or poor, outdoor workers and athletes. These are the folks who are most at-risk to heat-related illness, and let’s not forget about our pets.”

Cox added that, when it’s hot outside. to remember to take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible and avoid direct sunlight for long periods of time,” Cox said. “Limit outdoor activity when it’s the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water from two to four cups every hour if you’re working or exercising outside.”

Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion are muscle cramping, heaving sweating, weakness, cold, pale or clammy skin, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting and fainting.

If you notice someone having these symptoms move the person to a cooler location, lie them down and loosen their clothing, apply cool and wet cloths to as much of the body as possible and provide a cool clear beverage for them to sip on that’s not soda. If the person is vomiting seek medical attention.

Heatstroke symptoms include a body temperature above 103, hot, red, dry or moist skin, rapid and strong pulse and possible unconsciousness.

If you notice someone with these symptoms contact 911, as it’s a medical emergency — move the person to a cooler environment, apply cool and wet cloths to as much of their body as possible but do not give them any fluids.

“Did you know heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children,” Cox said. “On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle. Never leave infants, children, elderly people, people with special needs or chronic conditions parked in a car. Within five to fifteen minutes this can lead to serious injury or even death from heatstroke.”

For additional information concerning extreme heat, visit the Safe Kids Worldwide website, or www.cdc.gov/nceh/extremeheat, or contact Kathie Cox, Heat Prevention Specialist, Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4478.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe