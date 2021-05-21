City’s proposed 2021-22 budget totals $34,457,534

LAURINBURG — After a 2020-21 fiscal budget that was light on capital projects due to COVID-19, the city of Laurinburg will be able to budget for much-needed capital improvement projects for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The City Council finished its budget meetings on Tuesday and is expected to vote on a proposed budget at the June 15 council meeting. For the current draft budget, the total budget cost is $34,457,534 but is expected to be updated based on the council’s direction prior to June 1.

“One difference this year is the much-needed capital added in all the funds, since capital was removed in the current budget,” said City Manager Charles Nichols.

The 2020-21 fiscal year budget was a “flat” budget of slightly more than $33 million. During the budget time last year, the city had staff working to complete the budget in-house due to not being able to meet due to the pandemic.

The reason for keeping the budget “flat” was also due to the revenue shortfalls that were happening in the city with the loss of sales tax revenue and utility decreases from electric, sewer and water.

Now that the city has been operating normally, this year the budget is able to return with the money for more capital projects.

“One thing that will be going up this year is we have a 3% cost of living increase for all employee salaries,” Nichols said. “A majority of our fees remained constant except solid waste, mainly due to the Scotland County landfill increasing its disposal fee and required capital to keep yard waste facilities in compliance with the state.”

The council heard at one of its earlier budget meetings about the price going up at the landfill, late in the last fiscal year the county sent an email telling the city the tipping fee was going up to $2 per ton, which was a $40,000 to $50,000 increase the city tried to absorb.

At the time it was suggested to look into going back to Robeson County, since the cost was cheaper originally. The city is staying with the county at this time but if the price does go up again with Scotland County, it is likely they’ll move back to Robeson.

Nichols added that the property tax will not be going up and will remain at 40 cents per $100 of valuation, as it has for many years.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget during its June 15 meeting and the final copy of the budget will be available to the public before that meeting.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe