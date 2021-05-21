Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that their 2011 Toyota Venza which was valued at $17,000 was taken from their residence. The investigation remains ongoing.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 1 on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Thursday that $400 in lottery tickets was stolen from the business.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — O’Reilly’s Auto Parks on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown person had passed a worthless check in the amount of $562.88. The incident is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Kendrick Love, 28, of Blakely Road was arrested Wednesday for a violation of a court order warrant. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marvin Ellbere, 47, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Thursday for an assault on a female warrant. He wasn’t given a bond.