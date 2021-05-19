LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast hosted its first-ever auction and according to staff members, it is being counted as a success.

“We have not completed our tallying,” said Treasurer of SACS Crawford Fitch. “However, it is safe to say we raised close to $1,000.”

Office Manager Olivia Fitzgerald said the event went well and there was a lot of participation from county residents.

“We were able to make a little money and, even though I am not sure if we will do this again or not, at the time it was a way to raise money and involve the community while social distancing,” said Fitzgerald.

According to Fitzgerald, residents designed their contributions at home and dropped them off at the SACS office.

“When the bidding was opened up, some residents came in and voted individually or in small groups,” said Fitzgerald. “We also had bidding opportunities during the Sip and Shop held on Main street. Virtual bidding was also an option.”

The list of winners is not yet available. Once the list is complete, residents will be able to find it on the Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast Facebook page.

“For this to be a first-time event, I am not at all unhappy with the outcome,” said Fitzgerald. “It was a great way for us to open up to things up for the community. We want to thank everyone who participated whether you were one of the contributing designers or placed a bid, we thank all of you.”

For information on SACS or to ask about its programs and what it has to offer, call the office at 910-277-3599.

