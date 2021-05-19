CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating after an inmate was found dead at a county jail.

News outlets report that Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on Friday morning. First responders tried to revive Golightly, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the medical examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the sheriff’s office said Golightly’s death is the first at the jail this year. Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, including five in 2018 and three last year, according to sheriff’s office data. Golightly was brought to the detention center in 2019 and processed on state and federal charges related to a string of robberies at three Charlotte-area Target stores.