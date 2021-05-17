Maxton woman killed in car crash

LAURINBURG — A car crash Saturday evening claimed the life of a Maxton woman.

According to a representative from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 501 near Smyrna Church Road.

A gray Chevrolet SUV was traveling on the road when it crossed the center line and struck a black Toyota pickup. The driver of the pickup was 68-year-old Earlene Clark of Maxton and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was a Laurinburg woman and there are charges pending at this time.

The report did not state if the driver of the SUV was hurt but the Highway Patrol does not think alcohol was involved in the accident.

