Kids Summer Camp will offer fun adventures

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is offering a two-week summer camp experience for younger Scotland County residents.

“During those two weeks, we have a diverse schedule of activities for both weeks of camp this year,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “These activities include ‘Defy Gravity Trampoline Park’ and ‘Neptune Island Water Park,’ which we will visit both weeks. Those are our big-ticket field trips.”

Maley also said they will take part in craftmaking, science projects, sports, nature trail activities, the Scotland Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program, the splash pad and much more.

“There are only six spots left, as there were only 10 available at the time registration opened last Monday,” said Maley.

According to Maley, registration will remain open until all spots are filled or the Friday before camp begins the following week.

“We are requiring parents to provide us with the $75 per week fee during registration and good contact information where they can be reached,” said Maley.

The Youth Summer Camp is only two weeks this year as opposed to previous years when there were three.

“Obviously that is excluding last year when we were unable to have camp due to the pandemic being in full stride,” said Maley.

Week one is June 21 through June 25, and week two is June 28 through July 2.

“Ages eight to 12 are welcome to join in on the fun,” said Maley. “Space is limited, however, so be sure to register soon.”

For information on the Kids Summer Camp contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588. Scotland County Parks and Recreation is located on Turnpike Road next to the Dragon Park.

