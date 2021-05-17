East Laurinburg mayor passes away at 77

EAST LAURINBURG — East Laurinburg Mayor Marshall Stevens Sr. passed away on Sunday after being hospitalized for a brief illness.

Pastor Richard Tyson of East Laurinburg Baptist Church told Dave Wells on WLNC radio that Stevens was a true ambassador for East Laurinburg.

“He loved East Laurinburg,” said Tyson. “He was a three-time town council member as well. He had a service heart and made a deep impact in my life as well as the community.”

Tyson also referred to Stevens as a friend and great church member.

“My father lived most of his life in East Laurinburg,” said his son, Marshall Stevens Jr. “He moved from Gill Street in Laurinburg around 1961 or 1962. He took a lot of pride in being mayor.”

At the time of his passing, Stevens Sr. was 77 years old.

“He truly was a good person,” said Stevens Jr., “He did a lot for people, anytime someone needed help, he was ready to help them.”

Service arrangements are being handled through Boles Funeral Home. However, those arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mayor Stevens is survived by his two sons, Marshall Jr. and Michael.

“He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren,” said Stevens Jr.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.