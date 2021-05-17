City to hold budget, monthly meetings

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be holding two meetings on Tuesday evening.

The council will first meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. At 7 p.m the council will reconvene for its regular monthly meeting.

The monthly meeting agenda will include an update on the hometown heroes banners, an update on the North Fire Station and a request from the Downtown Advisory Committee.

Three public hearings will also be held on amending the city’s unified development ordinance, the tax and responsibility act with Scotland Memorial Hospital and the consideration to rezone a property on East Covington Street.

Due to COVID-19, the public can not attend the meetings in person, however, the meetings will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

