Fairmont man arrested for shooting at vehicle

LAURINBURG — A shooting in Laurinburg on Wednesday led to the arrest of a Fairmont man.

Around 9:45 p.m., Laurinburg Police officers responded to the Wendy’s restaurant on South Main Street in reference to a disturbance. The investigation revealed that three occupants of a white Malibu with three females inside had gotten into an altercation with another female. When officers arrived everyone involved refused to cooperate and the females in the vehicle left the area.

A few moments later, however, the Malibu returned to the law enforcement officer reporting that someone had shot at their vehicle while they were traveling between Sycamore Lane and Elm Street. A white Mecury then pulled up in the area and the women told the officer that it was the person in that vehicle who had shot at them.

The Mercury was being driven by 23-year-old Charles Hammond III of Fairmont. The officers learned the female who was in the altercation with the other three had contacted him and he had followed the Malibu when it left the area.

Police stopped the Mercury and Hammonds was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $6,000 bond.

There were no reported injuries, but there was damage to the Malibu.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe