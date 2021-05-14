UNIVERSITY LEADER

“Our focus is on our students — on each student. We seek to transform the lives of our students through the development of the whole person — intellectually, socially, and spiritually — so that our students may discover their purpose and achieve their fullest potential to make a positive difference for themselves, their families, their community, and the world.” — St. Andrews interim President Ellen Bernhardt

LAURINBURG — A college president, regardless of the campus or enrollment size and no matter whether there is “interim” attached to the title, has a myriad of time-consuming responsibilities with far-reaching effects.

It’s the life being lived by Ellen Bernhardt, interim president of St. Andrews University.

“My day rarely runs 9 to 5,” she explained recently. “A normal day on campus is 8:30 to 6:30, but that frequently expands to earlier or later.

“Since I live only a few minutes from campus, I am one of several people called back to campus when there are issues,” Bernhardt added. “The University’s mission is to offer students an array of business, liberal arts and sciences, and pre-professional programs of study that create a life transforming educational opportunity … as a college campus president, my day begins and ends with what I am doing to ensure that we live our mission.”

The commitment made by St. Andrews means there are numerous areas Bernhardt must make sure on a daily basis the university is fulfilling. That includes such areas as student safety 24/7, even when Mother Nature throws a curve ball.

“While safety has always been the highest priority, with the pandemic the issue of safety, health, and mental health took up more time of every day this year,” she said. “With a lot of planning flexibility, and rescheduling, we were able to safely teach in-seat/hybrid for both the fall and spring semesters and all athletic teams were able to compete.

“The college experience expected by students through on- and off-campus activities had to be redefined frequently taking into consideration CDC guidance and new COVID mandates issued by Gov. Cooper,” Bernhardt added. “Each day, there were new questions to grapple with — how does the choral group and theatre students perform safely; what community service projects or internships can students do safely; with travel abroad cancelled, what other experiences can we substitute; how do we continue to deliver an uninterrupted, quality education to those students who are quarantining or isolating; what are the technology needs and what are the technology training needs for faculty, staff, and coaches?

“The mission does not change (and) I have to ensure that we change in new circumstances to live our mission,” she said.

On a normal day, Bernhardt begins by driving or walking around the campus looking for areas of concern, including whether there is trash to pick up, landscaping or grass-cutting needed, whether temperature checks are being done and more.

From there, it’s off to meetings.

Four times a week — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday — Bernhardt meets with the other nine members of the SAU campus senior leadership team and, on Tuesdays, she hosts a leadership meeting with the University senior leadership team and Keith Wade — all of which have been done by Zoom over the past year.

“The meetings are held to communicate on goals, progress on goals, events, and issues,” she said. “Our leadership team engages in robust discussions that consider our foundational heritage, our university mission, our operational needs, and our strategic vision for the future.”

Bernhardt also meets formally with all faculty, staff, and coaches (currently by ZOOM) once a month. During the meetings in February and March, faculty and staff broke into chat groups to do a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) and strategic planning for goals associated with the results of the SWOT analysis. I also attend the monthly all-faculty meeting. In addition, I am a member of the Faculty Executive Committee that meets once a month.

On a daily basis while walking the campus, Bernhardt visits informally with faculty and staff members in their offices.

There are also regular meetings with the University’s athletic coaches.

“Coaches come and see me when they want to exceed the maximum athletic scholarship or they come with Elizabeth Burris to discuss special projects they want approved,” Bernhardt said.

Like academics, athletics is an important part of university life for Bernhardt.

“I grew up with three brothers and love sports and competitive events,” she said. “My dad taught me the game of football by having us walk with the chain crew at high school games marking where the team began the series and how far it is to a first down.”

Speaking with staff and faculty are only part of the equation Bernhardt uses to keep the lines of communication open on campus.

“I chat with students in the hallways, in the dining area, on campus, or as I see them working in the community,” Bernhardt said. “Students know that my door is generally open and they can come and see me at any time.

“In the fall semester, I taught a class three days a week,” she added. “The class was in-seat and was an added opportunity to meet with students. I decided not to teach a class in the spring so that I could spend more time with community members and alumni.”

Bernhardt is now spending a lot of time preparing for a fifth-year accreditation review.

“St. Andrews University is a branch campus of Webber International University (which) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, and master degrees,” she explained. “During the last full accreditation visit, SACSCOC granted the institution accreditation for 10 years, the maximum number of years before another full self-study and visit are required. However, prior to re-accreditation, institutions have an interim fifth-year review; and this September is our fifth-year review.

“There are many preparations to show SACSCOC that we are in compliance with their 22 standards, that we are delivering a quality education to students, that we do what we say we are going to do in our catalog, that we are constantly evaluating the institution and implementing policies, procedures, academic programs, and strategies that improve the university,” Bernhardt added.

There is also ongoing discussions about a third full semester of in-seat classes during the summer, which Bernhardt said is being referred to as the “Summer by the Lake” semester, which will have two, eight-week terms available.

“SAU is also planning several summer camps during the summer semester,” she said. “Planning for two, one-week camps for high school students interested in becoming veterinarians, Esports camps for high school students, day camps for elementary aged students, and sports camps involve meeting with faculty, staff, coaches, to finalize the camps, produce marketing material, establish budgets, and ensure background checks, training, and insurance is in place.”

The bottom line for Bernhardt, above all else, are the students.

That means, for Bernhardt as campus president, she must be strategic, building on the foundation of the past while looking to build the future three, five, and 10 years out; she must build and implement budgets and operational plans for the current year; she must build relationships with faculty, staff, coaches, community members, and alumni.

All of these things get done on a near-daily basis, and Bernhardt grabbed the opportunity at St. Andrews with gusto.

“I asked to be the interim campus president at St. Andrews because I fell in love with the people at the campus,” Bernhardt concluded. “Now I also enjoy living and becoming involved in Laurinburg, meeting and getting to know alumni and folks in my community.”

