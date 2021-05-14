Chavis joins the Gibson Town Council

GIBSON —The Gibson Town Council has a new face now that William Howard Chavis has joined the team.

Chavis is replacing Ken Haney, who resigned after moving to Laurinburg.

“He is a life-long resident of Gibson,” said Town Clerk Angela Hunsucker. “He worked for the town as a maintenance worker before retiring in 2019.”

Hunsucker also said Chavis has never served the town in this type of capacity before.

“Mr. Chavis will be joining Margie Whitlock, Josh Byrd, Jerry Glover and Adam Liles,” said Hunsucker.

Also according to Hunsucker, some of the responsibilities of the council are establishing policies and programs for the effective delivery of town services, approving the annual financial plan and budget and setting the property tax rate and all user fees.

“The commissioners are also responsible for providing all ordinances, rules and regulations for the welfare of the town,” said Hunsucker.

Commissioner Adam Liles sat in as mayor during the Thursday night meeting. Liles told Dave Wells of WLNC the crowd at the meeting was the largest he had seen in years.

“There were 50 or more Gibson residents in attendance last night,” said Liles. “I am so grateful for those who came out. I thank Mr. Jerry Glover for getting all those people here so we could hear their concerns and know what we need to do to make Gibson better.”

Liles was unable to participate in the vote to fill the seat but said he supports the decision and is grateful Chavis was voted in.

“I am so glad to have him on the council,” said Liles. “I think his presence will make a difference on this council.”

The Gibson Town Council meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Gibson Depot.

“Mr. Chavis will be sworn in at the next meeting in June, ” said Hunsucker.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]