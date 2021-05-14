SCS to hold vaccine clinics for students

LAURINBURG — As the age for those allowed to get specific COVID-19 vaccines continues to go down, Scotland County Schools is planning to work to bring vaccine clinics to students.

During this week’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan spoke to the board about these upcoming clinics.

“We have one scheduled and one we are currently planning,” Synan said. “The first one is a clinic for staff and students that are 18 or older, that is set for May 14 … it’s going to be organized by Scotland Memorial Hospital and it’s a drive-through clinic at Scotland High School. We’re currently taking registrations then we’ll share that information with Scotland Memorial Hospital …

”There’s another clinic that we’re planning — at this time this is not set in stone, because there are some balls still up in the air,” Synan continued. “But this would be for staff and students 12 and up because the Pfizer vaccine is being approved for children 12 and up. We want to allow that opportunity for our families if they want to take part in that.”

The second clinic is tentatively going to be set for June 5 at Sycamore Lane Elementary. This clinic is being organized by Scotland Memorial Hospital and the Scotland County Health Department in collaboration with Mt. Calvary Leadership.

“We are hoping that any student who is eligible will participate,” Synan said. “This is a decision made by the parent and not a requirement. We ask that anyone interested in these clinics to consult with their medical provider prior to getting any vaccine.”

The school system did hold a vaccine clinic for teachers and staff of the district back in February but these two clinics will be the first the district is opening to students as well.

“We want to offer opportunities to families to have access to this vaccine if they choose to participate,” Synan said. “Information will be shared through phone messaging and social media. The clinics will be drive-through so students, parents, and staff will not need to leave their vehicles.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.