School system honors health director for help through pandemic

HAMLET — Health Director Tommy Jarrell received the Inspiring Excellence reward at the Richmond County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this month.

Wendy Jordan, director of student services, presented the award to Jarrell for his contributions to the school system through the pandemic.

“Anytime you call Dr. Jarrell about the minutiae of COVID, he’s always so kind and ready to help,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that he exemplified the three A’s: being accessible, active and alive in the community. She said he doesn’t just go through the motions, but is involved with every group he interacts with.

“He demonstrates a servant’s heart all the time,” Jordan said, specifically during his time at Freedom Baptist Church.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples said Jarrell’s accessibility was evident even before the pandemic.

“You stayed with us through the storm knowing that we needed you and guided us to the other side,” Maples said. “I hope you will still continue to be a part of our everyday life at Richmond County Schools.”

Jarrell said it’s been a pleasure to work with the school system for over 30 years, through many different superintendents and board members. He said he was grateful to RCS for educating both of his daughters, as well as employing his wife.

He will be retiring at the end of this month.

“I appreciate the school system even before the pandemic — I think we’ve always had a great working partnership,” Jarrell said. “I’m going to still be around.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]