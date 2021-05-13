Carolina Hearts to host National Police Week event

LAURINBURG — The county and community will join the rest of the nation Tuesday to honor

law enforcement officers during National Police Week.

In Laurinburg, one business will host an event to bring law enforcement and the community together.

Carolina Hearts Home Care, located 1025 S. Main St., will open its doors and outdoor area for lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. — and all law enforcement officers are invited to visit for a free lunch.

Big T’s Kitchen food truck will be preparing the lunch “in honor of those who serve and protect us,” according to a flyer sent.

Law enforcement officers — including police, deputies and state troopers — are asked only to show their badge in order to receive a free lunch.

