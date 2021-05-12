Served four years as Scotland County chairman

LAURINBURG — Former Scotland Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Davis passed away on Tuesday.

According to some of those who spent time on the board with Davis, he will be missed and remembered by those who knew him for the work he did over the years — for the community as well as his commitment and work ethic.

“I will remember Bob Davis fondly,” said Commissioner Whit Gibson. “Scotland County has lost one of its sincerest advocates with his passing.”

Gibson also said Davis had great pride in his upbringing, his military experience and his work ethic.

“He loved Scotland County and worked diligently for its citizens,” Gibson said. “He was more than just a commissioner, he was an advocate of health issues, economic development, Scotland County Schools as well as the increased presence of Richmond Community College in our community.”

Gibson referred to Davis as a friend and a mentor.

“He made me better as a commissioner, husband and person,” said Gibson. “Yes, I will miss Bob and remember him with a smile on my face.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson met Davis over a disagreement. However, he says Davis earned his respect.

“I met Bob Davis over the landfill issue,” said Patterson. “He was convinced I was on the wrong side of what he considered a moral issue. He still treated me with respect.”

Patterson also said when Davis was a commissioner, it was not uncommon for the pair to disagree.

“He was always open to understanding the other point of view,” Patterson said. “He may not change his mind but he would try to understand the other side of an issue. I developed a deep respect for Bob Davis because his core belief was to do the best he could for the people of Scotland County.”

Current County Chair Carol McCall told Dave Wells on WLNC she is very saddened to hear of the passing of Davis.

“He was on the board when I first came on and he was a good friend,” said McCall. “He is a person I admired and he mentored me as a commissioner.”

McCall went on to say she valued his wisdom.

“We didn’t always agree,” McCall said, “but we both knew that was OK. Scotland County has lost a leader to this community and I am grateful for the time we had with him. He gave from the heart. Farewell Bob Davis, you will be missed.”

Davis served his community as a commissioner from 2008 until 2020. He was elected board chair for the years 2010 through 2012 and 2018 through 2020.

He is survived by his wife Freddie and his two sons, Craig and Jeff. He was 85 years old.

Bumgarner Funeral Home is in charge of services. Service details have not been released at this time.

