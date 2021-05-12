Farmers market set to open downtown on May 22

LAURINBURG — The farmers market is coming back to downtown Laurinburg.

On Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local farmers and craft vendors will be set up in McDuffie Square, which is the new downtown park at Railroad and Atkinson streets.

“This will be very similar to our last farmers market,” said Scotland County Tourism Director Cory Hughes. “We’ll have an assortment of vendors from produce to plants to crafts there will be something for everyone.”

The event is only the first in a series of farmers markets and other events that are being planned for downtown Laurinburg in the upcoming months. Hughes added there will be a second farmers market in June along with having a farmers market in conjunction with a larger event that’s being planned for August.

“This is a great way for us to enjoy the beautiful new downtown park and bring people into our downtown,” Hughes said. “It’s a very nice location and it allows for us all to be spread out and socially distanced. This is just a great event and a way for people to be able to start getting out of the house now that restrictions are lessening.”

Recently, Randy Wood spoke to WLNC about why there haven’t been many farmers markets in the past and why when there have been they haven’t been overly successful.

“There are several reasons why any of the three or four or five attempts at getting a farmers market started in Laurinburg have not been successful,” Wood said. “I’m going to answer this question from a farmer’s perspective … just why farmers are not really behind the idea of getting a farmers market in our area. The reality is there isn’t a lot of money in a farmer’s point of view selling through a farmers market in Laurinburg nor do we have that many produce farmers.”

Wood continued that there aren’t that many produce farmers in the area. That one of the reasons being that the soil in the area isn’t especially suited for growing produce.

“When I tell people this they act like I’m crazy and they tell me, ‘Scotland County is a huge ag county,’ and it is,” Wood said. “Nearly 70% of our total land is in some type of agriculture production … when people go to a Saturday morning farmers market they don’t want to buy whole kernel wheat and soybeans, they want to buy produce.”

Despite this, the TDA and the downtown groups are working to bring the farmers markets downtown in hopes of bringing not just people downtown but also bringing people together.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]