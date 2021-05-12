RichmondCC human services grads can pursue bachelor of social work at MVNU

HAMLET — While MVNU is located in Ohio, all classes for the Bachelor of Social Work can be completed online, and the required field work can be completed anywhere.

“It’s been a pleasure working with MVNU to design a seamless transfer of RichmondCC classes into the bachelor degree program,” said Director of Career and Transfer Services Patsy Stanley. “This partnership will allow our Human Services Technology students to gain an advanced degree in a critical field of study, without having to leave home or relocate outside of Richmond or Scotland County.” MVNU is one of only 33 fully online Bachelor of Social Work programs nationwide that is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).

“The program can be completed in two and a half years, and classes can be taken year-round, one at a time,” she added. “Upon completion, graduates will be qualified to take the exam to become a licensed social worker. Licensed social workers are important for agencies that bill Medicare, Medicaid and other forms of insurance for their services.

Social workers can work in schools, family services, local and state government agencies, and ambulatory services. They help children, families and adults access programs and services that improve their lives.

“If you are passionate about working with people, there are so many different careers where a social work degree can prepare you to thrive and serve communities that may need support and help,” said Ryan Stagg, director of Outreach and Strategic Partnerships for MVNU. According to career exploration tool Career Coach, there are:

— 65 annual job openings for social and community service managers within 50 miles of Hamlet.

— 77 annual job openings for healthcare social workers within 50 miles of Hamlet.

— 185 annual job openings for substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors within 50 miles of Hamlet.

— 210 annual job openings for child, family, and school social workers within 50 miles of Hamlet.

To learn more about the transfer program with MVNU, visit the Career & Transfer Center on the Hamlet or Scotland County campuses. RichmondCC is currently registering students for both summer and fall semesters. A free application can be completed online. Call 910-410-1700 for information.