GASOLINE SHORTAGE

LAURINBURG — Lines were seen snaking out of gas stations and into roadways all around Scotland County on Monday after the announcement of a possible gas shortage.

Before the clock hit 5 p.m. the Speedway on West Church Street was completely sold out and customers were being turned away. Just down from there, the Niks Pic Kwik had customers lined up with only premium gas available.

Some local residents took to Facebook to voice their frustrations.

“There is only a gas shortage because y’all are buying it all up,” said Laurinburg resident Chris Strickland. “There is, however, a shortage of common sense in this country.”

Shelby Moretz of Laurel Hill said she went to Rockingham to make sure she had enough.

“I went and filled up my gas jug,” said Moretz. “I didn’t go too crazy but I wanted to be sure we had enough to get back and forth. The lines are crazy everywhere and so many gas stations are selling out quickly.”

Emergency personnel within the county are not exempt from the challenges of a fuel shortage. However, according to

Scotland County Public Safety Director Robert Sampson, there is a plan and a safety net set in motion.

“The city of Laurinburg, which provides fuels for all city and county emergency vehicles, went into fuel conservation mode as of yesterday,” said Sampson. “This is done to conserve as much fuel as possible.”

According to Sampson, all emergency departments are asked to get fuel off-site at local convenience stores for the time being.

“Now, if the situation was to arise that all local stores were out of gas due to the shortage of fuel, then the city of Laurinburg would open their pumps back up for emergency vehicles only,” said Sampson “This is the same procedure that would be used in a natural disaster such as a hurricane.”

Attempts to contact representatives of Niks Pic Kwik and Quality Oil & Gas Company were made, however, no one was available for comments prior to press time. Staff at the Speedway on West Church Street stated they were not allowed to speak with the media without permission from their corporate office in Ohio.

The staff at The Laurinburg Exchange also attempted to contact local gas stations to check on availability, however, no phone calls were being answered.

Who caused this?

The cyberextortion attempt that’s forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, the FBI said Monday.

According to Boston-based Cybereason, DarkSide is an organized group of hackers set up along the “ransomware as a service” business model, meaning the DarkSide hackers develop and market ransomware hacking tools, and sell them to other criminals who then carry out attacks.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that DarkSide claims it does not attack hospitals and nursing homes, educational or government targets and that it donates a portion of its take to charity. It has been active since August and, typical of the most potent ransomware gangs, is known to avoid targeting organizations in former Soviet bloc nations.

Colonial did not say whether it has paid or was negotiating a ransom, and DarkSide neither announced the attack on its dark web site nor responded to an Associated Press reporter’s queries. The lack of acknowledgment usually indicates a victim is either negotiating or has paid.

What it could mean

The cyberattack on the more than 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline has analysts across the country concerned that the massive disruption of gasoline delivery will push cost past the $3 per gallon mark.

According to The Associated Press, the Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast == transporting more than 100 million gallons per day for use by about 50 million consumers. It is the largest refined-products pipeline network in the country.

A press release from the Colonial Pipeline Company said it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack that involved ransomware. In an update on Sunday, the company said that its four mainlines remain offline, but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational.

“We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations,” it added in a statement.

The local gasoline prices, as of Tuesday morning acording to gasbuddy.com, are as follows:

— Speedway on South Main Street in Laurinburg, $2.60/gallon

— Shell on Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg, $2.66/gallon

— Exxon on McColl Road in Laurinburg, $2.66/gallon

— Murphy USA on U.S. 401 Bypass in Laurinburg, $2.69/gallon

— Citgo on McColl Road in Laurinburg, $2.79/gallon

— Shell on McColl Road in Laurinburg, $2.79/gallon

— Gulf on South Main Street in Laurinburg, $2.79/gallon

— Exxon on Hwy. 401 on Laurinburg, $2.79/gallon

— BP on Andrews Highways in Laurel Hill, $2.79/gallon

