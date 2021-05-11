Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

May 16

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, located at 600 W. Church St., will host a food drive-in from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.Donated food can be dropped off at the church up to the event (pick-up of food can be arranged by calling 910-276-0831). Those in need are encouraged to visit the drive-in and receive food items.

May 14

— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot on Roper Street. Those who donate will trigger a $20 donation from The Blood Connection to the Scotland County Humane Society. To register, go to redcrossblood.org.

May 15

— The Laurinburg Rotary Club will hold its monthly litter sweep from 9 a.m. to noon. This month the club will work in the downtown district. Volunteers are welcome and asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the corner of Main and Railroad streets.

May 17

— A blood drive will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall at 601 N. Main St., Laurinburg, from noon to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org.

May 21

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will kick off with the Ace Party Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— The annual Brian Haywood Rush Scholarship Chicken Plate Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Railroad Street across from the U.S. Post Office in Laurinburg. Plates will be $10 and consist of chicken salad on lettuce, chips, crackers, pickle, cake and choice of bottled water or soda. Will delkiver with order of five or more plates (call 910-706-1109 or 336-279-0026.

— SEarCH will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. You are encouraged to go online to make an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org.

May 22

—ENCORE! will be holding a live performance of its Radio Hour show at 6:30 p.m. in the Sculpture Garden in downtown Laurinburg.

May 23

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation, along with the Arts Council of Scotland County, will be hosting an outdoor jazz concert at Hammond Park. The event will begin at 5 p.m. featuring the “Jazz Revolution” band. Hammond Park is is located at 700 Park Circle in Laurinburg.

— Christ the Cornerstone is having its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m.

May 26

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. To schedule an appointment, go online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Laurinburg” or call Lisa Adams at 910-276-0831, Ext. 301. Walk-ins also welcome. The church is located at 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

May 28

— Shaw Academy will be holding its graduation ceremony at either the Shaw gymnasium or the Scotland High gymnasium at 9 a.m.

— Scotland High School will be holding its graduation at Pate Stadium at 6 p.m.

— Scotland Christian Academy will be holding its commencement at 7:30 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

June 5

— Scotland Early College High School will be holding its graduation in the Scotland High auditorium at 9 a.m.

— Local author Carrie Clark will be holding a book reading for children at the Dragon Park on Turnpike Road from 1 until 3 p.m. She will be reading from her book, “A Fun Nature Walk.”

June 12

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will host a Murder Mystery Dinner. The “Death Ahoy” themed event will be trying to uncover who killed cruise director Sunny Sails. Tickets are $35 and include a steak dinner. The event will be held at Brick + Mortar located at 209 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. For information, contact 910-277-2585.

June 18

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will be held with Jim Quick and Coastline in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 25

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.