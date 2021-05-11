Y.E.S. Program hosts first Tri-County Bike Ride

LAURINBURG — Partners In Ministry’s Youth Empowered to Succeed Program hosted its first-ever Tri-County Motorcycle Rally on Saturday.

The event was sponsored and held at Saint Luke United Methodist Church located in Laurinburg.

The YES Program opened the event to all motorcycle bikers and community members. The Rev. Thomas Simpson, pastor at Saint Luke United Methodist Church, and team members served as grillers for bikers.

“We are always happy to have the support from the community and organizations such as Saint Luke United Methodist Church,” said Chanel McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator for PIM. “We can always count on Rev. Simpson to help Partners In Ministry with fundraising and hosting events.”

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club North Carolina/Fayetteville Chapter attended the bike rally and participated in numerous social activities during the event. The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is a national (501) (1)(c) not-for-profit motorcycle club named for the historic African-American United States Army regiments known as Buffalo Soldiers, seen in their patch.

The bikers rode from Saint Luke UMC to the Harley-Davidson shop on US-15. Quarter chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, and a drink was served. The event held a 50/50 raffles and live auction. Door prizes were also given.

The YES Program targets at-risk youth (ages 13 to 24) facing challenges such as school dropouts, literacy skills deficiencies, homelessness, pregnancy, offenders, completion of an educational program, or securing a job. The program offers the workforce preparedness, education, and training necessary to meet the needs of regional employers.

The Tri-County Bike Rally fundraiser helped to support the construction of the SECU Community Education Center on PIM’s campus. PIM is dedicated to enhancing and expanding programs and services to meet the ever-growing community need and is building a new Community Education Center that will sit on PIM’s existing 11-acre debt-free campus.

“This Center symbolizes a deepened commitment to the community through the expansion of programs and social services, reaching over 8,000 youth and families,” said McClennahan.

These programs and services will foster community transformation and provide opportunities for individuals and families to develop their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive abilities.

The Rev. Sharon Harris is the YES Program supervisor.