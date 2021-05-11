Monday’s local bridge results

LAURINBURG — On Monday, Bridge-at-the-Village held a Monday Afternoon Pairs Game under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey

2. Brian Potter and Gail Mobley

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned club on the Hwy. 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It meets in the Scotia Village Cafe every Monday at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. Currently it restricts players to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.