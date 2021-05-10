Graduates will get their firework show

LAURINBURG — Scotland County High School graduation is just around the corner and, according to Brandy Strickland, the after-ceremony fireworks are a go.

Back in early April, Strickland, who is a mother of a 2021 graduating senior, reached out to residents asking for their help by donating to the cause. Strickland said $4,200 had to be raised for the fireworks to be possible.

“We met and exceeded our goal on Saturday,” said Strickland. “We were able to raise $4,600 for the firework show. We are so blessed and appreciate everyone who helped us do this for our seniors.”

This money, according to Strickland. will buy a five- to eight-minute show for those graduating and their families in attendance.

“The extra money raised is going to the ‘Senior Fund’ at the high school,” said Strickland. “This fund helps those seniors who cannot afford caps and gowns for graduation.”

Strickland also said this fund usually goes in the negative each year.

“I’m very glad we are able to help there, too,” said Strickland. “With them having so many seniors who need assistance it’s great that we have a few hundred dollars we can share with them.”

As she went on, Strickland said she is not sure how seniors get access to the money but she is sure there is an application process.

A representative from Scotland High School was unavailable for comment at the time of this article.

Seniors who would like information on the Senior Fund and how to apply can contact the school’s office personnel.

“Graduation is May 28 and I am so excited for these seniors and am so happy our community came together so we can show them the appreciation they deserve,” said Strickland.

JJ Melton can be reached at