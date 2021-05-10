DOWNTOWN SIP & SHOP

LAURINBURG — While Friday may have started off with rain, the weather cleared just in time for the third Sip and Shop event in downtown Laurinburg.

The quarterly event had downtown merchants keeping their doors open past their normal business hours and offering a variety of snacks and drinks for people to enjoy while shopping. There was a special event put on in correlation with the Sip and Shop, which was the announcement by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for the Mother of the Year.

With numerous nominations, the Downtown Advisory Committee chose Stephanie Strickland as the Mother of the Year after she was nominated by her daughter, Nikki Edge.

”I’m honored and I appreciate everything so much,” Strickland said. “I do what I do because I love my family.”

Strickland walked away with gifts from all the downtown merchants, including a gift bag from the Preppy Pirate, a Simply Southern tote from Scotland Bling, a balloon centerpiece from Balloon Co., and much more.

Besides having many of the downtown businesses open, the Scotland County Arts Council was open for bidding on the birdhouses that were created by the community to raise money for both the Arts Council and the Scotland County Humane Society.

“We have a lot of revitalization in downtown Laurinburg and we’re putting on these events to help bring people downtown,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We want to get people downtown to see what all it has to offer. We have some amazing boutiques, we have new stores popping up all the time … wonderful things are happening in downtown Laurinburg.”

According to Daniel Walters, the Downtown Development coordinator, while the next Sip and Shop doesn’t have an exact date at this time, the city and the DAC are planning events throughout the summer — with one potentially happening in June.

“I can’t be happier with how the weather cooperated for us (Friday evening),” Walters said. “I hope the folks who (came) out (had) a good time.”

