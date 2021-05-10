Break-in

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into their dorm room and stole a TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 controllers, a Chicago Cubs baseball cap and baseball cleats totaling $1,100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Cross Pointe Church on North Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter from a church bus valued at $500.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gulf Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $400 damage to their front glass door.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 62-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons opened a bank account in the victim’s name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Darren Little, 28, of Warren Avenue was arrested Friday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Donta Green, 22, of Kennedy Street was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from Robeson County for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property. She was given a $1,000 bond.