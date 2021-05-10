Drastic drop in temperatures is on the way

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature, for the second year in a row, is providing a serious challenge to local cotton farmers this week.

According to Tom Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a cold front settled into the region on Monday that brought the potential for heavy rain, strong wind and hail. It will also send temperatures for the middle part of the week plummeting.

“We’re not expecting temperatures to reach 70 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday or 70 in Thursday,” Green said. “In fact, Friday will probably be below 70 as well — definitely well below average for this time of year.

“But this time of year usually brings lots of ups and downs,” he added.

Randy Wood, director of Scotland County Cooperative Extension, said area farmers went through this very same kind of challenge in 2020.

“It makes life challenging, and the most impacted will be the cotton farmers,” he said. “They try to get cotton in the ground as soon as possible, but cotton is very sensitive — especially when it is young — and has to have good warmth for its first couple of weeks out of the ground.”

Wood said the local cotton farmers were working hard last week getting cotton in the ground because temperatures were warming up, but they could stop altogether this week.

“We had a similar situation last year, and it’s very unusual for that to happen,” Wood said. “Especially when it happens two years in a row.

“It’s not really helping hay farmers much, either,” he added.

According to the AccuWeather forecast, Wednesday will see a high of 57 with a 90% chance for rain; Thursday will have a high of 68; and Friday will see a high of 68 with another chance for rain. The overnight lows all three days will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid-70s.

