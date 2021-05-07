“My mother works countless hours, sun up to sun down, for the postal service and has for 35-plus years. Never given any recognition. Never misses a day of work or calls in sick. She attends functions as much a possible for kids and grandkids. She is a Christian and exemplifies that in her daily walk …” — Nikki Edge, daughter

LAURINBURG — It’s a special weekend for mothers, and one Scotland County mom had her Mother’s Day weekend kicked off in an even more special way by the Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Committee.

During the Friday night’s Sip and Shop event in downtown Laurinburg, Stephanie Strickland was honored as “Mother of the Year” after being nominated by her daughter, Nikki Edge.

“My mother works countless hours, sun up to sun down, for the postal service and has for 35-plus years,” Edge said in the nomination. “Never given any recognition. Never misses a day of work or calls in sick. She attends functions as much a possible for kids and grandkids.

“She is a Christian and exemplifies that in her daily walk,” she added. “Infectious smile and loves wholeheartedly. She is a caretaker for my father who has a stroke and brain tumor all while continuing to work with no help. She definitely is ‘Mother of the Year’ and every year in my eyes. I would like to nominate the best of the best, Stephanie Strickland!”

Laurinburg/Scotland Area County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English said Strickland was one of 11 nominees.

“Since this is the first year we’re doing this, the response we got was about what I expected,” English said. “The DAC promotions team were the ones who made the decision. We wanted to be able to honor a mother or mother figure who might not get that much recognition.

“We all looked at the nominations and the reasons they were nominated and we all agreed on Stephanie Strickland as the Mother of the Year …” he added. “I’m excited for her to come and see the basket full of goodies that she’s going to get. The businesses were really generous with their gifts so I’m excited that we’re going to get to present her with it.”

The gift basket is a Simply Southern tote from Scotland Bling and includes gift cards and various other items from some of the downtown businesses.

“The Sip and Shop events were meant to be a way to drive people into our downtown. but since we were doing it so close to Mother’s Day we wanted to do something to honor a mother,” English said. “It’s a good way to get the community and businesses involved in something and it’s something we hope to continue to do in the future.”

Other nominees for the Mother of the Year included Myra Hawn, Myra Stone, Melanie House, Patsy Maley, Krystal Giddens, Kathie Cox, Lisa Sarna, Amy Graham, Holly Sims and Katie Clark.

The event was also partnered with Letters to Mom by the city of Laurinburg, which encouraged residents to write a letter to their mom or mother figure. Those ketters were put on the windows of the downtown stores during the Sip and Shop event.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]