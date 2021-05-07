Identity theft

LAURINBURG — A 62-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had opened a credit card under their name and made transactions on the account. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jawanna Smith, 28, East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding warrant on injury to personal property and communicating threats. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Colby Husted, 32, of Pinehurst was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, felony possession of heroin and maintaining a vehicle for drug sales. He was released into the custody of a family member.

LAURINBURG —Edward Lake, 48, of Britt Street was arrested Thursday for a disorderly conduct warrant. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Randy Spencer, 36, Cordova was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for larceny and trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.