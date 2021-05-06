‘National Day of Prayer’ brings a hope for unity

LAURINBURG — Unity was the common theme among those in attendance for the “National Day of Prayer” on Thursday in downtown Laurinburg.

Members joined together at the lot on the corner of Church and Main streets to lift up community leaders, community members and all-around togetherness throughout the county and nation.

“Prayer is very special to me and National Day of Prayer this year seems especially special,” said local Pastor Essie Davis. “All the prayers that have already been going up are such a blessing and I have been emotional all morning. The unity of all walks of life, faith and backgrounds are joining together of the same mind and same spirit. We are becoming a unified group of people.”

Fifteen or more Scotland County residents gathered for the event and several offered up their words of prayer.

“God commanded us in His word to pray,” said the Rev. Carolyn Alford. “Prayer is a way to bring us together as a community.”

Others in attendance agreed that unity is the key to bringing the community back to God, as well as a source of solace and understanding.

“If we have ever needed prayer, we need it now,” said county resident Beverly Hill. “Prayer makes me feel better about the situation we are all going through and helps me remember there is an end to it.”

Another county resident in attendance was Doris Smith, and she said praying with a group helps her and she believes the strength in numbers helps strengthen the help for those being prayed for.

“There are just so many people in our country who are in need of the help and healing that comes from prayer,” said Smith. “I have friends with medical problems who have not all been given good prognoses and I always have personal stuff and unspoken request to be lifted up. Coming here with all these others with a common goal strengthens me.”

Ora Tarlton also gathered with the others for prayer and said it is always good to come together with God’s children.

“This is a way for us to show we love Him and to worship Him,” said Tarlton.

While today was “National Day of Prayer,” residents are welcome to meet with the group every Thursday at noon.

“We are here every week,” said retired Pastor Michael Edds. “We gather together and have ‘Prayer on The Square.’ Anyone and everyone who would like to join us is welcome to do so and we look forward to worshiping and lifting our prayers to God with you.”

Edds also said this is the 10th year for the group to hold these gatherings.

