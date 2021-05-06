Optimist plate sale set for May 19

LAURINBURG — It’s that time of year again when the Optimist Club of Laurinburg prepares for its semi-annual Optimist Family Plate Sale.

The plate sale will be on Wednesday, May 19, at Optimist Park and will be bringing back the option for eating in at the event.

“We won’t have the long tables we usually have this time instead we’ll have smaller tables spread out so that they’re socially distanced,” said Ron Riggins. “It gives people another option because so many people have been going through drive-throughs and eating in their cars over the past year if the weather’s good it will get them outside and give them something a little different.”

The $9 plates will be sold at lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon and dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Patrons have the option being flounder, shrimp or chicken plates.

“We’re going to be having people pay at the gate and we’ll be taking credit or debit cards as well,” Riggins said. “We started having them pay at the gate last year and it really helped increase the speed of everything, you don’t have to wait more than eight or 10 minutes for your food.”

The past several plate sales have been sellout events and Riggins says it’s great to have to community support behind the club.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the support of the community,” Riggins said. “We’ve grown every year and it’s all because of the support from Laurinburg.”

The plate sale originally began as just a fish fry with shrimp being added in the late 1990s and chicken being added 10-years later and while the other options have helped grow the sale the fish is still a crowd favorite.

The money raised from the plate sale goes back into the Optimist Club helping with the baseball and softball program as well as other youth programs done by the club.

The plate sale will be held at Optimist Park located at 9961 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

The club will be doing deliveries for 10 or more plate orders. To schedule a delivery of 10 or more plates, contact 910-280-0179 by Tuesday, May 18.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe