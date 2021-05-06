Church plate sale celebrates 54 years

LAURINBURG — The food was flowing Thursday.

Since 1966, Saint Luke United Methodist Church has been hosting its annual BBQ plate sale and the church is happy with the continued relationship with the community.

“This is the 54th year that this church has done this barbecue benefit,” said the Rev. Thomas Simpson. “I think it says a lot of the church and the community and their support of the church. We’ve had a good relationship with the community all the way around and we want to keep that going.”

This year the church had 335 pounds of barbecue ready to be handed out, along with 500 chicken halves which were cooked and plated for the event.

“We get the coleslaw from a local restaurant and the beans we heat up ourselves,” Simpson said. “The barbecue we buy from Colon McArthur of General McArthur’s Restaurant and the chicken is the main secret that we cook all ourselves. The desserts are also almost all homemade.”

The chicken is cooked large barbecue pit behind the picnic shelter at the church with a sauce that is inspired by Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, history. The sauce was changed in 2019 moving to a more vinegar base and is a slow three-plus hour process with chicken being given a new coat of sauce every 30 minutes.

Last year’s annual plate sale got pushed back due to COVID-19 to late June so Simpson was happy to not only have the event on time but also to be able to bring the 20-plus volunteers back together again.

“I’m very grateful to see the people we’ve got here,” Simpson said. “We’ve been shut up for the last year because of COVID so being able to get back out and have people working it’s been a good thing and we’ve missed this.”

Each plate included a leaflet that stated, “your contribution allows us to continue supporting our local community in many different ways. Over the years your help has allowed us to distribute thousands of dollars in direct and in-kind efforts.” \

The money over the years has helped various organizations including the United Methodist Men’s ramp team, the United Methodist Men’s scholarship programs, the Saint Luke UMC Food Pantry, Red Cross Blood Drives in partnership with the Live Like Madison Foundation and Saint Luke United Methodist Youth service projects.

For information on Saint Luke contact the church at 910-276-6821.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]