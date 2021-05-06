‘The Cake Lady’ persevered with a trust in God

LAURINBURG — Known as the “The Cake Lady” by many, Lisa McLean Grooms is usually seen around town delivering tasty treats to many offices around Laurinburg. Now one of her loyal customers has taken steps to deliver a noteworthy acknowledgment to her.

“I have been entered in the ‘Greatest Baker Contest,’ the world’s largest online baking competition,” said Grooms. “To enter I have to submit photos of some of my favorite baked items as well as certain required information.”

According to Grooms, the contest consists of bakers who are selected through an application and pictures of their baked items.

“Mrs. Bobbie Grooms contacted me and recommended me for the competition,” said Grooms. “I received an email stating I had been selected before I had even applied myself. I was so shocked and honored to even be in the competition with so many other great bakers.”

The grand prize is $20,000 cash and, according to Lisa, the winner will also be on the cover of the “Bake from Scratch” magazine and there will be two pages of coverage on the winner.

Voting for the worldwide competition begins May 11 on Facebook. For information on the contest or to cast a vote visit https://www.facebook.com/greatestbaker.

How it all started

Lisa McLean Grooms started her path towards baking when she was just a child.

“When I was growing up, my brother and I would help in the restaurant owned by my mom and my aunts. We also helped with catering events,” said Grooms. “The restaurant was in Rockingham and it was called the Colonial Inn Restaurant and Catering. It was later sold.”

When she was older, Grooms ventured out and starting baking on her own.

“I started baking 26 years ago as a side job for extra money,” said Grooms. “Then people started asking for cakes, so I started baking 15-layer chocolate cakes, red velvet and pound cakes. Through many of those years my customers, whom I call family and friends, grew.”

While Grooms was working in management and seeking a corporate position, in 2009 she said the Lord led her to go to culinary school. Grooms also said that at the time of her being led to attend school, the position she was seeking also came available, leaving her with a life altering decision.

“While I was there I had to also take baking courses,” Grooms said. “I absolutely loved it and found it so peaceful. I have always had a passion for baking, cooking, entertaining and taking on challenges.”

Grooms said when she made the faith walk to go to college full time, she asked the Lord what she was to do about income, and while in prayer, he told her to cook.

“So I went around Scotland County asking businesses first if I could come by and offer and sell my food and baked items,” said Grooms. “I did not solicit because I did not want anyone to get upset. So, I took that leap of faith and sold cupcakes, cookies and brownies by the slice. Then I would send out fliers and offer food that I would prepare.”

There were more times Grooms heard no than yes, however, she continued on her journey.

“I still kept on persevering and as I did, I would see people ask me to come to their place by the recommendation of others,” said Grooms. “I have been doing this for 12 years and I am so thankful for every single person and business who has blessed me with the opportunity to bake and cook for them.

“I know what I do is a luxury and there are many people who are great cooks and bakers and to them I say trust in the Lord and follow his guidance to find your answers,” Grooms added.

While in culinary school, Grooms double-majored in culinary arts as well as baking and pastry.

“I graduated in 2012 with my culinary arts degree and in 2013 with a baking and pastry degree,” said Grooms. “I graduated with honors and my GPA was 3.83. I am not bragging on myself, but rather on God because he gave me the grace and strength to do it. I was so blessed for the wonderful and trying experiences college provided.”

Grooms also received several scholarships from what she referred to as “some amazing people” who invested in her.

“I was taught under some amazing and talented chefs. One of the chefs asked me if I wanted to be graded as a regular student or an actual chef,” Grooms said. “I replied with ‘as an actual chef.’

“I wanted to be challenged and took what I learned seriously, just as I do now,” Grooms added.

Going to school gave Grooms the opportunity to bake and cook with many ingredients she never had an opportunity to before.

“I want to offer quality food and baked items where people will either feel like they have taken a step back in time or have traveled to another country,” said Grooms.

Grooms continuously gives all credit to a higher power and says she could not have accomplished any of what she has alone.

“I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Scotland County,” said Grooms. “I have been blessed to be a part of Richmond County and many other places that I am able to serve and ship to. There are so many wonderful people that I get to call my family and my friends who have allowed me to come into their businesses and their homes to offer the items I make.

“I am so thankful to God for the grace and patience I have so often received from everyone,” Grooms continued. “I want people as they take a bite of food or a dessert to be able to reminisce of a time of family and an art of making things the old-fashioned way, with fresh quality ingredients and made from scratch with love and passion.”

Grooms is also moving forward with her plan of opening a bakery and catering company.

“I have been paying the expenses and lease on the property since January of 2020. I am aiming to open sometime this month,” she said. “I am just so thankful for everyone, win or lose, to be entered by someone who appreciates what I do reminds me of how blessed and fortunate I am to be able to do what I love and to follow my passion God has blessed me with.”

For information on Groom’s bake sales and plate sales, visit her Facebook page @haroldlisamclean.grooms.

