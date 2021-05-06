Optimist Club youth baseball, softball scores

LAURINBURG — Scores from Optimist Club baseball and softbvall games played Wednesday are as follows …

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— Scotland Co Sheriff’s Dept played Scotland Motors

— Quality Oil played Southeast Farm Equipment

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Did not play

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— McDuff’s def. Laurel Hill Fire Dept 7-6

Leading Hitters: McDuff’s- Parker Foland Laurel Hill- Aiden Jacobs

— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Marty Wright Home Sales 8-2

Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto- Aiden Bailey Marty Wright Home- Zayden Smith

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

— Scotland Healthcare def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 6-5

Leading Hitters: Scot Healthcare- Alley Brigman Lbg Auto- Addison Ratley

— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 3-2

Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto Sales- Addison Ratley; Pittman Electric- Rhylee Dial