Optimist Club youth baseball, softball scores

LAURINBURG — Scores from Optimist Club baseball and softbvall games played Wednesday are as follows …
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— Scotland Co Sheriff’s Dept played Scotland Motors
— Quality Oil played Southeast Farm Equipment
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Did not play
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— McDuff’s def. Laurel Hill Fire Dept 7-6
Leading Hitters: McDuff’s- Parker Foland Laurel Hill- Aiden Jacobs
— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Marty Wright Home Sales 8-2
Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto- Aiden Bailey Marty Wright Home- Zayden Smith
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
— Scotland Healthcare def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 6-5
Leading Hitters: Scot Healthcare- Alley Brigman Lbg Auto- Addison Ratley
— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 3-2
Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto Sales- Addison Ratley; Pittman Electric- Rhylee Dial