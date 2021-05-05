LAURINBURG — The Youth Empowered to Succeed Program will be hosting its first Tri-County Bike Ride this weekend.

The ride will help support the construction of the SECU Community Education Center on the Partners In Ministry’s campus.

“To push forward with our construction, the Y.E.S. program has partnered with Saint Luke United Methodist Church, national biker groups and individual bikers to host a TRI-County Bike Ride on Saturday,” said Program Development and Outreach Coordinator Chanel L. McClennahan. “The ride will begin at 1 p.m.”

According to McClennahan, there will be door prizes, 50/50 raffles, live entertainment and free food for bikers.

“The bike run will benefit youth throughout Richmond and Scotland counties,” McClennahan said. “To more fully alleviate the effects of poverty, we need both visibility as an organization and partnerships with other groups and individuals in the area.

“To this end, we ask that any privately owned businesses consider donating to our door prize giveaway or auction,” continued McClennahan. “Please consider donating any of the following items, household items, personal hygiene items and other non-perishable goods.”

The bike ride is set to begin at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg and end at the Harley Davidson shop in Pinehurst.

PIM is dedicated to enhancing and expanding its programs and services to meet the ever-growing community needs and according to McClennahan, that is why the SECU Community Education Center is being built.

“This center symbolizes a deepened commitment to our community through the expansion of programs and social services, reaching over 8,000 youth and families,” said McClennahan.

McClennahan also said PIM’s programs and services will foster community transformation and provide opportunities for individuals and families to develop their physical, social, emotional and reasoning abilities.

For additional information on the Youth Empowered to Succeed program, visit the group’s website at www.pim-nc.org, Facebook Partners In Ministry, or contact the YES Program Supervisor Sharon Harris at 910-206-9875.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]. To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.