LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System will be celebrating National Nurses Week starting Thursday.

The theme for this year is “Celebrating our Frontline Warriors.”

SHCS invites the community to join in celebrating the contributions of the nurses in the community. There will be opportunities throughout the week for celebration, reflection, and recognition of the many different nursing specialties.

Last year, SHCS was unable to celebrate Nurses Week with group celebrations. Instead, nurses were faced with difficult circumstances, some with even longer hours and, often times, tears and group air hugs for comfort. Scotland Health recognizes and thanks each nurse for their commitment to the patients and community.

“To all our Scotland Health nurses: Each of you represent excellence, leadership and innovation everyday and especially during the challenging times we have seen over the last year and a half,” said Bebe Holt, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. “We thank you for your service and commitment to our patients!”

Nurses comprise the largest group of health care professionals in the U.S., and for 18 consecutive years, the public has ranked nursing the most honest and ethical profession. Representing the frontlines in nearly every clinical setting, nurses deliver quality, culturally competent patient care and services to individuals’ families, communities, and populations.