ROADWAY WARRIORS

LAURINBURG — From tires to a knife to a pager, this year’s Spring Litter Sweep saw some unusual finds.

Put on annually, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Litter Sweep saw around 50 people and eight teams come out throughout the county to pick up litter on the side of various roadways.

“This year’s event went really well, though, unfortunately, we don’t know exactly how much litter was picked up,” said Executive Director Chris English. “But we got some new people in the Sweep so it’s great getting to see new people getting out and helping clean up our county.”

Since not all the recycling centers have scales, photos were used to determine who made the biggest impact in their cleanup area. According to English, the team that got first place was Alpha Pi Omega and the First Baptist Church team got second.

“Third place this year was the most unusual item, which went to Chris McCoy, who found a pager on 401 near the Dollar General,” English said. “I’d definitely like to know the story behind how it got there and how long it’s been there.”

While the total amount of trash might not have a number, English is happy to not only have seen new teams joining the litter sweep but more happening in the county.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Rotary Club have both been doing regular litter sweeps,” English said. “So I think people are really starting to understand the issues we have here and are wanting to get involved and want to improve Scotland County. Plus with the pressure from the city along with the state to potentially start increasing fees I think it will start to help the issue.”

