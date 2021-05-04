Vaccine is a main topic as health director speaks with Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — Elisha Caldwell, director of the Scotland County Health Department, told the Rotary Club on Tuesday that significant strides have been made in getting people vaccinated for COVID-19, but that “there is still a lot of work to do.”

According to Caldwell, about 29% of the nation has had at least one vaccination and about 40% have been fully vaccinated.

“There are many reasons why people have not been vaccinated — including the inability to get to a vaccination site, fear and, understandably, many have waited to see others get vaccinated before they decide to,” he explained. “After all, the vaccinations were rushed and there has been a concern of the unknown.

“But I think we should now be moving forward and getting everyone vaccinated,” he added.

Caldwell said the Health Department will be getting a mobile clinic into the community starting May 20 in an effort to serve the under-served areas.

“We are working with schools, churches and others on a taskforce to determine where the challenges in the community are,” he said. “We will also be looking for community input at town hall meetings soon.”

Caldwell began his presentation Tuesday by explaining that health departments have been built in the past to treat and care for the community it serves.

“But the COVID pandemic challenged that,” he said. “Now we’ve taken a U-turn from treatment and care to prevention.”

Caldwell added that there are 10 core principals of health care, including such areas as health education, preventative measures, assessment, community services and policy development. But one of those principals at the forefront for many years is health equity.

“It’s not just a local or regional problem, but a global one,” he said. “We’ve all been ringing that bell for a very long time.”

Caldwell was also asked about local restaurant inspections and what happens when an eatery scores below 90. He said there are state regulations that are followed, including a re-inspection.

