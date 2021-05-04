LAURINBURG — Teachers will be getting a pay incentive to teach for the summer learning program.

During a recent Scotland County Schools Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously approved that certified staff who participate in the summer learning program would receive $50 an hour.

Finance Director Kevin Combs spoke to the board on the topic, stating that there will be money allocated to the school system to help offset some of the costs of the summer learning program.

“We’re going to be asking our teachers, our students and our support staff to give up the most valuable resource this summer and that is their time,” Combs said. “We’re embarking on a mission that is unprecedented in this district. We’re going to provide high-quality tutoring, we’re going to provide high-powered interventions, we’re going to help catch these students up.”

Combs had spoken with principals to come up with different options on how to do the pay scale. Option one was “50 for all” which would provide any employee regardless of position and certifications would receive a flat rate of $50 an hour.

Option two was “experience differential” which would give teachers and support staff with 10-plus years $50 an hour and anyone with less than 10 years would get $35. The last option, that the board went with was “certification based” which would give those who were certified $50 an hour and classified would be $35 an hour.

“The Department of Public Instruction is encouraging local boards to have creative and incentivized ways to bring effective teachers to participate in this program,” Combs said. “Additionally there are some bonuses set up that are mandatory that we pay from DPI. The first of those being a $1,200 bonus to anyone who has received a past teaching bonus and this goes from the year 2015 to the most current year. If they have either receive a bonus in the past for reading in grades 3, 4 or 5, if they have received a bonus in mathematics for 4 through 8, or if they are in possession of even an expired National Board’s Certification.”

There will also be a $150 bonus to teachers for each student who does not demonstrate reading proficiency on the third-grade end-of-grade reading assessment who becomes proficient in reading after completion of the program.

