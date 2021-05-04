County unanimously nixes gun range request

LAURINBURG — A few local residents spoke with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday and voiced concerns about a gun range possibly being built in their neighborhood.

After hearing from the concerned residents and after discussing the topic among themselves, the board voted unanimously in opposition to the rezoning request for the range. According to Commissioner Tim Ivey, the Zoning Committee also turned down the request.

“The property in question is located on McAllister Road in Laurinburg,” said Ivey, who added that he does think a safe gun range is a good idea for the county, however, location is key.

“I did not vote for the conditional-use permit due to the proximity of the proposed location to people’s homes — two of those being directly across the street,” said Ivey. “Safety wasn’t the issue for me here, but the noise would be, therefore I voted to decline it.

“We owe it to those family’s to have quiet enjoyment of their property and home,” Ivey added.

Chair Carol McCall said she also felt the range would have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of the residents in the area.

“Many homes were identified as being in close proximity to the range and the issues of noise, traffic and safety were identified,” said McCall. “There was also concern expressed about overall gun violence and not wanting to contribute to it in any way.”

According to McCall, one commissioner stated a gun range in itself is not negative but was opposed to this location.

McCall also said at this time she is not aware of a suitable property for a gun range but that does not mean there isn’t a place in the county for one.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. The meetings have now gone back to an in-person gathering with the option to view it live on the board’s YouTube page. The monthly meetings take place at the Scotland County Emergency Operation Center, located at 1403 West Blvd.

