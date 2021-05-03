LAURINBURG — Pastor Michael Edds and Pastor Terry Kirk of Baltimore, Maryland, are inviting people to join them on a “life-changing” trip to Israel, the land where Jesus walked and called home.

“This trip takes you to where your Bible comes to life when you are seeing the places that you have read about,” said Edds. “Our group will fly out of the Washington Dulles International Airport on March 5, 2022.”

Upon landing at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on the next day, according to Edds, the group will visit the ancient port city if Jaffa, where Jonah began his “perilous” journey to Nineveh.

“We will also visit the house of Simon the Tanner, where Peter had the vision to take the Gospel to the Roman Centurion,” said Edds. “We will also enjoy a relaxing evening on the beautiful beach of Tel Aviv.”

Edds also said the group will stay three days in Tiberius on the “gorgeous” Sea of Galilee, where most of Jesus’ ministry occurred.

“We will visit the area where Jesus fed 5,000 with a little boy’s lunch of fish and bread, take a boat trip, visit Nazareth, the Mount of Beatitudes, go on top of Mt Carmel where Elijah called fire down from Heaven and view the Valley of Megiddo, where the Battle of Armageddon will take place,” said Edds. “We will visit the Golan Heights and we will participate in water baptism at the Jordan River.”

In Jerusalem, the travelers will visit the place of crucifixion, the Garden Tomb, the Garden of Gethsemane, and the Upper Room.

“The most exciting experience for me will be to travel underground in the tunnels on the Temple Mount to see sites that date back 3,000 years and to see the recently discovered Palace of King David. We will spend much time in the Old City of Jerusalem seeing many Biblical sites,” said Edds. “We will go to the Dead Sea, take a swim and go on top of Masada.”

According to Edds, they were able to get an “incredible” price of $3495 which is based on double occupancy.

“This price includes airfare over and back, four Star hotels, three meals a day, tips, tours and land travel,” said Edds. “We have enlisted one of the best tour guides in Israel to take us to the many sites.”

A deposit of $500 is required.

“Those going on the trip also must have a valid US passport,” said Edds. “It must not expire prior to November 20, 2022.”

To receive a detailed brochure, please contact Michael Edds at michaeledds@aol.com. The brochure will list all the places the group will visit.

“This is a trip of a lifetime,” Edds said. “Please join us.”

