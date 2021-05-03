Rotary to cleanup downtown

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club will tackle its third location to pick up litter, this time in the downtown area of Laurinburg on Saturday, May 15.

“This month we will clean up downtown Laurinburg in preparation for Laurinburg After 5,” said Rotarian Will Miller.

Club members and those wanting to volunteer will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday on the corner of Main and Railroad streets.

“We will organize there and leave to begin the litter sweep by 9:15 and we should finish by 11:30 a.m.,” Miller explained. “We will have bags available, a few vests, special Rotary shirts and pickup tools. If you have your own tools to use, please bring them.”

Those who plan to participate are asked to wear gloves, bright-colored clothing, long-sleeve shirts and long pants, always walk in pairs and not to touch any unknown or dangerous items.

“I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible,” Miller said. “Please feel free to bring along family members or friends who may be willing to help.”

Those who plan to help with the litter pickup on May 15 are asked to contact Miller so the club knows how many will be coming. He can be contacted by email at [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]