November municipal elections remain unchanged … for now

LAURINBURG — Municipal elections are set for November, but the question of whether they will be postponed remains up in the air.

“Municipal elections are held every odd-number year to elect local governing officials for each municipality, such as mayor and city council members,” said Board of Elections Director Dell Parker. “Only the citizens of each municipality can vote in the said elections.”

As of right now, according to Parker, the BOE is planning to go forward with the election calendar as is, despite the ongoing questions concerning the 2020 census results and potential redrawing of district lines.

“This means that filing for East Laurinburg, Gibson, Maxton and Wagram will start at noon on July 2 and end at noon on July 16,” said Parker. “Filing for Laurinburg is scheduled to start at noon on July 26 and end at noon on Aug. 13.”

Parker also said discussions are ongoing and nothing has been determined after talking with the State Board of Elections over the past few days.

“As of now,” said Parker, “the General Assembly has not passed anything that will postpone the elections.”

According to Parker, COVID restrictions for this election have also not been determined at this time.

“COVID restrictions are being changed regularly,” Parker said, “so, at this time I can’t say what will be in place for November.”

The Scotland County Board of Elections will meet on Monday at 4 p.m. in the BOE conference room located at 231 E. Cronly St.

“The meeting will be open to the public via telephone or GoToMeeting only due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19,” said Parker. “If someone would like to submit a public comment they may email the elections office at [email protected] all the way up to 3:45 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting.”

All comments submitted will be read at the meeting. For further information, residents can contact the elections office at 910- 277-2595.

“Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/996680245,” said Parker. “You can also dial in using your phone by calling 669-224-3412 and the access code is 996-680-245.”

JJ Melton can be reached at j[email protected]