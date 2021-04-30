The Class of 2021 has

endured more than a

year of missed activities

LAURINBURG — On March 13, 2020, the Scotland County Schools juniors went home for the weekend expecting to come back to the school buildings on Monday. Instead, they wouldn’t get to step foot in the building until well into their senior year.

Homecoming, prom, senior week and just normal everyday events were taken away from the class of 2021, who not only spent the last half of their junior year learning from home and only were welcomed back into the buildings almost a year after leaving for two days a week.

Now students have been allowed to return for four days of in-person instruction if they wanted or remain fully virtual but despite returning to school it hasn’t felt the same for many students.

The Exchange posed the question of “what have you missed most about your senior year?” to the Class of 2021, and asked that the responses be 25 words or less. Those responses have been edited for clarity:

Scotland High School

— Ayana Lee: “Basketball games.”

— Thomas Johnson: “I miss doing the football game and drill and color guard.”

— Baldemar Valdez: “Plans and friends.”

— Timia Kelly: “The thing I will miss the most is doing all the senior activities with my friends.”

— I’Veyon Mcghee: “Not being able to go to prom.”

— Christian Stanley: “Prom.”

— Tatiana McNeill: “Prom, senior week.”

— Jasmine Locklear: “Being able to be around friends, make memories and have fun on my senior year.”

— Malarie Buie: “I really miss the experience of having the last year in high school with my friends, eating lunch, and even senior activities. “

— Shamani Terry: “Prom and walking the halls regularly, sitting at the lunch table with friends/family.”

— Emma Herr: “I miss walking through the halls between classes and listening to the hustle and bustle of everyone trying to get to class on time. It was best for my family that I remain virtual for the entire school year, so I have only been able to reminisce.”

— Callista Anderson: “My senior year of marching band. I missed sitting in the stadium under the stadium lights, the rush in my heart as we were going out to play half-time and being recognized. The adrenaline pumping through my veins as we were getting ready to go on the field at competitions …”

— Elizabeth Dennis: “I miss the fun day seniors would have, my freshman year I would see the side or see seniors post having fun and I was ready for that.”

— Sophie Pinkson: “I missed the “senior experience” that I had been looking forward to for the past four years. Twelfth-grade prom and homecoming week, among many other senior perks, are memorable aspects of being a high school student that the class of 2021 will never get to participate in.”

— Carla Alford: “I miss not participating in Spirit Week and senior prank day.”

— Aunre-Arthur Hawes: “Teachers.”

— Chrisaud McLeod: “As a freshman, I had always looked forward to the senior day and every year I would see the seniors go out and have a big event where there was a big slide and everything and they would just play around on the football field. It was something I had waited for but unfortunately, COVID-19 hit.”

— Zymeria McLaurin: “Actually getting to go to school and see my friends.”

— Ciara German: “Not having a prom.”

— Trey Morgan: “Truly and honestly, I hate I missed out on a full football season… but most importantly we all missed out on the end of our 11th-grade year and our senior year … and those are memories to be made that we lost out on.”

— Destiny Sheppard: “What I miss the most is going to school the normal way and hanging out with my friends. I also miss that we couldn’t do all the fun senior activities this year.”

— Makayla Melvin: “My friends.”

— Tadarius Bethea: “The experience.”

— Tashena McInnis: “My friends.”

— Tonasia McMillian: “I miss that we did not have a prom.”

— James McLean: “School altogether.”

— Kevin Pipkin Jr.: “Prom.”

— Spencer Johnson: “As seniors, we missed out on a lot this year, but personally I don’t like the fact that I missed out on so much in certain classes such as EMT and everything we were gonna start doing with CERT.”

— Conner Bert: “Being at the actual school.”

— Judah Jones: “Talking with friends at breakfast before class. Going to lunch with friends and talking outside, being able to be around more than one person.”

— Camern Rogers: “Mostly my friends and some of my teachers.”

— Sasha Malachi: “JROTC and meeting new people in your class.”

— Ayari Ross: “Senior prom, Senior Week, and experiencing the last moments of being in high school without COVID-19.

— Sa’Nya Brown: “Prom.”

— Deandre Hailey: “All of the senior fun things.”

— Jessica McColl: “Just senior week.”

— Asia Howard: “Everything. School was stressful, but also fun. I’m gonna miss the food, the staff, and friends.”

— Tyler Barfield: “Sports.”

— Kristian Chavis: “Prom.”

— Niquan Jones: “Ehh, nothing really. I might miss coming to this school though.”

— Destiny Britt: “Spending it with friends.”

— Hailey Bustard: “I feel like we didn’t get to do anything to remember our senior year and mostly our last year in high school. We missed senior breakfast, senior dinner, senior fun day, seeing our friends and most importantly our favorite teachers. This wasn’t what we wanted but this is what we got.”

— Mariziah Cureton: “Everything … it basically didn’t feel like a senior year cause we couldn’t have a normal senior year.”

— Kaala Clark: “I missed that we didn’t get a prom and we didn’t have our senior funday and just cherish our moments of being seniors.”

— Hailey Scott: “I missed my full year of marching band. It wasn’t the same without the band competitions and band camp.”

— Cameron Armstrong: “I miss being able to be at school full time and being able to do senior activities.”

— Haifa Murshed: “School’s open.”

— Aaliyah Monk: “Actually going back to school.”

— Juell Pinckney: “I missed all the people I grew with … I missed prom, I missed the sports. Most of all I missed seeing how it felt to be a normal senior.”

— Taniya Jones: “I missed walking through the halls with my friends.”

— Madison Johnson: “Seniors missed out on so much this year — regular prom, regular sports seasons, learning in a way, but what we missed most was the feeling of being a regular kid in school with our friends. A year and a half ago kids would be excited to not go to school, but now even with the 4 day week, it isn’t the same because there are 4-5 people in the class. Personally, I miss my school friends, I even miss the feeling of having too much work in class and just laughing with my friends about how much we hated school. “

— Jackson Sellers: “The social aspect, seeing all my friends around school.”

— Grayson Smith: “Sports were not the same this year we had maybe 20-40 fans at home basketball games, and we will never get those games back.”

Shaw Academy

— Mikal Brown: “I missed all my teachers and the fun activities.”

— Sha’Dimond Fenty: “I missed being in school. I was looking forward to spending my senior year in school and not on the computer. It was a struggle but I passed all classes with A’s and B’s. I was looking forward to senior activities. Class of 2021 didn’t get to experience the whole senior feeling and I wish we did.”

— Julian Gibson: “Being in school.”

— Mikal Brown: “What I miss is not being able to physically go to school and attend school activities I mostly miss playing basketball.”

— Justic Edwards: “Senior pictures.”

— Ziteeria Henderson: “I missed not being able to enjoy senior and spirit week.”

— Tyrone Baker: “I missed being able to walk around campus as a senior.”

— Ja’Torry Funderburk: “I missed seeing all my teachers and the other students my senior year.”

— Isaiah Covington: “I missed being a senior on campus and seeing all my friends.”

